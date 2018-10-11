Judge cites father's 'callous' 911 call; orders murder trial

Seth Welch reacts while listening to his 911 call during his probable-cause hearing at 63rd District Court in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Welch and Tatiana Fusari were charged Monday with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after their daughter, Mary, was found unresponsive in their Solon Township home. An autopsy determined the cause of death as malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect by adult caregivers. (Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (AP)