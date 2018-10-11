Jennings woman arrested for fraudulent use of credit card

JEFF DAIVS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings woman has been arrested after using her phone number during unauthorized transactions for food services, according to a Facebook post from Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JDPSO received a complaint on September 24 concerning the fraudulent use of a card, says the post. The victim reported several unauthorized purchases totaling $265.11.
The post says another victim reported unauthorized charges totaling $1,341.14 on Oct. 4. VPSO issued a warrant for Olivia Mariah Moreau, 22.
Moreau is charged with two counts of identity theft, theft over $1,000, and theft less than $1,000. She is also charged with unauthorized entry into am inhabited dwelling and contempt of court on another unrelated case.
