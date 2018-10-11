Former registered sex offender allegedly gave drugs to, inappropriately touched minor female

ELTON, LA (KPLC) - A man who was formerly a registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly giving drugs to and inappropriately touching a juvenile female, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Clarphy Treme, 57, of Elton has been accused of giving drugs to a juvenile female living in the same residence as him, as well as having inappropriate physical contact and behavior, says Ivey.
JDPSO was responding to a complaint from a mother that her minor daughter had been given drugs by Treme. When detectives interviewed the young girl she claimed that Treme had in fact given her drugs as well as acted inappropriately towards her and had physical contact with her.
Treme is facing charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile, use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Treme was previously convicted in 1993 for indecent behavior with a juvenile and registered as a sex offender until 2015.
He is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.