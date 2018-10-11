FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives with a break in the rain for a few days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You asked for cooler weather and Mother Nature has delivered with our first fall cold front of the year passing through on Wednesday and being felt this morning with temperatures well into the 60s at sunrise. This nice feel will warm up thanks to an abundance of sunshine today which will mean afternoon highs top out around 80 degrees but without that sweltering summerlike humidity.
A nice northerly wind will keep humidity low for a couple more days and that will continue to push in cooler temperatures at night with lows overnight tonight well into the lower 80s. Friday will be a perfect fall day with crisp cool morning temperatures and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
The weather will be fantastic for high school football Friday evening with temperatures falling into the upper 60s through game time and continue to drop into the lower 60s to upper 50s overnight into early Saturday morning.
An onshore wind returns on Saturday ahead of our next cold front and this will mean warmer temperatures are on the return temporarily as humidity also bumps up a bit more, but the chance of rain holds off until the latter half of the weekend. The front should move through by early Monday morning with a few storms possible late Sunday into Sunday night ahead of its arrival.
Showers will continue to be in the forecast for the first half of the day on Monday and taper off as the front departs to the east later in the day. Meanwhile cooler air quickly returns with highs on Monday in the 70s and lows back into the 50s Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday should be drier and pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
With Michael now a tropical storm and departing the southeastern region of the US today, two other named storms remain in the Atlantic put pose no threat to land. Leslie is back up to hurricane status one last time with a final departure back to the east into the eastern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Nadine was named yesterday in the height of Michael’s landfall and will also be a non-factor to land as its expected to dissipate by tomorrow over the far southeastern Atlantic.
A new area of potential development is possible off the coast of Central America in the western Caribbean put computer models favor this system to continue a westward push into Central America and do not bring this low into the Gulf of Mexico, if it even develops at all! For now, we have no tropical worries here in our part of the US.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
