FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather to end this week with a second cold front arriving next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is such a beautiful fall day. Now that the cold front has pushed through, the clouds are gone, the rain is gone, and the temperatures are much cooler. Not to mention the humidity is gone too. It will stay like this all day long. The temperature should reach the lower 80s, but some places will stay in the 70s.
Through the evening hours, it will continue to be great outside. The weather will be very nice with no clouds around and therefore no rain. The temperature will be cooling quickly after sunset. You may not need a jacket unless you stay out late tonight.
Overnight, it will be very pleasant. The sky will remain nice and clear with no rain. The temperatures will cool down to the 50s tonight. It has certainly been a long time since our temperatures were that low. Some places like Oakdale may see the lower 50s. You might need a jacket as you start the day on Friday.
Friday will be nothing but beautiful! There will be abundant sunshine with much cooler temperatures. The humidity is gone, so it will feel pleasant outside. The AC units can finally take a break! Temperatures should only reach the lower 80s. Some places may not even get out of the 70s! Then overnight, the temperature should cool down to the 60s.
By the weekend, there will be more beautiful weather with only a few passing clouds. The high temperature in the afternoon should struggle to reach the 80s. So, during most of the day, the temperature will stay in the 70s. This will be perfect weather to spend time outdoors.
Sometime Sunday should have another cold front come through to help reinforce the cool dry air. Therefore, the temperature should go down even more! It might be time to break out those sweaters! The bad news is that there will be more rain that comes with this front. The rain chances are still low at 30%, so not everyone will see rain.
Next week will be cooler thanks to the second front. Highs will be in the 70s. Some places could stay in the 60s for the afternoon high! I would make sure to have a jacket handy by next week. There could also be some rain on Monday and Tuesday. There will be some rain out ahead of the cold front, and behind the front. You may also need an umbrella.
After making landfall in Florida as a very strong hurricane, Michael is now a tropical storm moving over the Carolinas. It is slowly weakening and should make its way out to the Atlantic Ocean by Friday. Luckily this storm is moving quickly.
There is also hurricane Leslie in the Atlantic. Leslie should eventually fall apart. Tropical storm Nadine is in the mid-Atlantic. Nadine should not last long and will die out soon. There is also an area in the Caribbean that has a 50% chance of development. Most models take this system into Central America We will keep you updated on this system.
