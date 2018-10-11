Charter school teacher terminated after physical altercation with student

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A teacher at a local charter school has been fired after a physical altercation with a student, school officials have confirmed.
Judge Gene Thibodeaux, president of Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation, confirmed that the incident occurred at Lake Charles College Prep and that the teacher has been terminated.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, but no arrest has been made, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.
School officials declined to give more information.
