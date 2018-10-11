BPSO searching for escaped suspect near Ragley

BPSO is searching for Chris Guillory
By Sophia Landry | October 10, 2018 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 9:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped suspect near Ragley, according to Chief Detective Mark Herford.

Herford said that BPSO responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. today in reference to a possible theft and criminal damage to property at a home on Cordial Lane in Beauregard Parish.

When BPSO arrived on the scene, they apprehended Chris Guillory, 35, and found several stolen items, Herford said.

Deputies handcuffed Guillory around 4 p.m. and placed him in a unit. Herford said that the Deputy stepped away from the vehicle momentarily and Guillory escaped.

Guillory was last seen on South Cooley Road near Ragley around 6 p.m.

Guillory is a white male, approximately 175 pounds and 5-foot-6 tall. He has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. Guillory has several tattoos on his arms and chest and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

His last known address is in Sulphur.

If anyone has information on Guillory’s whereabouts, contact BPSO at 463-3281.

