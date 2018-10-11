BPSO searching for escaped suspect near Ragley

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped suspect near Ragley, according to Chief Detective Mark Herford.
Herford said that BPSO responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. today in reference to a possible theft and criminal damage to property at a home on Cordial Lane in Beauregard Parish.
When BPSO arrived on the scene, they apprehended Chris Guillory, 35, and found several stolen items, Herford said.
Deputies handcuffed Guillory around 4 p.m. and placed him in a unit. Herford said that the Deputy stepped away from the vehicle momentarily and Guillory escaped.
Guillory was last seen on South Cooley Road near Ragley around 6 p.m.
Guillory is a white male, approximately 175 pounds and 5-foot-6 tall. He has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. Guillory has several tattoos on his arms and chest and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.
His last known address is in Sulphur.
If anyone has information on Guillory’s whereabouts, contact BPSO at 463-3281.
