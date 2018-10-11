Bengals' message: Don't lose your cool against the Steelers

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) shoves Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble (85) to the ground as he attempts to get up after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. The Bengals had two 15-yard penalties that helped the Steelers win a playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in the 2015 season. They set a club record with 173 yards in penalties as Pittsburgh rallied to pull another one out last December. The theme for this week: Keep cool when the Steelers come to town again. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic)