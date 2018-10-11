Beauregard Parish escaped suspect apprehended

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The escaped suspect in Beauregard Parish has been located, according to a Facebook post from Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chris Guillory, 35, is accused of theft and criminal damage to property at a home on Cordial Lane in Beauregard Parish. On Oct. 10 around 3:15 p.m., BPSO Chief Detective Mark Herford said that while handcuffed in a police car, Guillory escaped when a deputy stepped away monetarily.
The post says Guillory was apprehended near the location to which he fled on Oct. 10 around 11:15 p.m.
