Authorities receive complaints over homecoming pranks

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says every year around homecoming, the town has their infamous senior/junior wars, where the two classes prank each other leading up to the homecoming game Friday night. He says the police department has had a few complaints of frozen paint balls shot at vehicles, damaging several.
“I think it starts of innocent enough, then they try to outdo each other and it continues to get a little more out of hand," Chief Coats said. “At some point, not saying it happens every year, but some take it a little too far and it turns from a prank to property damage. At this point it’s just a handful but the closer it gets to Homecoming and all of the festivities throughout the weekend, they try to outdo the year before.”
Chief Coats says Sulphur isn’t the only town experiencing this; He says he has spoken to the Sheriff’s Office, who have received several complaints as well. Chief Coats says he is generally okay with the harmless pranks, but there is a line.
“You know the toilet paper and the shaving cream and the forks in the yard, that still happens. Generally that’s supervised by parents. And the victims, if you will, are okay with it. The parents communicate. But going past that, you’re potentially stepping on the toes of criminal activity," Coats said.
Chief Coats says they have received several complaints, but no one has filed a report at this time.
