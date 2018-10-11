Appeals court stays execution of Tennessee death row inmate

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 1999, file photo, Ricky Bell, then the warden at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tenn., gives a tour of the prison's execution chamber. Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, asked a federal court to force the state to use the electric chair to execute him, rather than lethal injection. The court battle over his Thursday execution played out over a solemn background in which prison staff and volunteers said the death of the well liked inmate will leave an impact. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (AP)