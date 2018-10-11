Allen law enforcement investigates threat made by Kinder Middle School student

KINDER, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials investigated a “possible threat of violence” made by a Kinder Middle School student Wednesday, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office page.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating at the request of the Kinder Police Department, according to the post.
The child’s home was searched and though no weapons were found, the child will not be allowed to return to school until the investigation is complete and a determination made.
Kinder Police Department officers and Allen Parish deputies will be at the school in the morning to make sure the child does not return, according to the post.
