All 17 judges on U.S. Fifth Circuit to consider verdict on child killer Ricky Langley

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -It stunned prosecutors and the community last May when a federal court issued a ruling that could eventually result in the release of Ricky Langley. Langley is the notorious pedophile and child killer who strangled 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory near Iowa in 1992.
Langley not only confessed but said he enjoyed it in one of his confessions. In one video he described how he killed the boy.
“I wrapped that string, a string around his neck and pulled it as hard as I could on it. That still wasn’t stopping him trying to breathe, he was still trying to breathe. But I stuffed a dirty sock in his mouth and I held his nose. Detective: Why did you do that? Langley: To make sure he couldn’t get no air. To end it,” said Langley in a video confession.
The original ruling that could set Langley free was from a three-judge panel, but the DA’s office and the Louisiana Attorney General asked for all 17 judges on the U.S. 5th Circuit to hear an appeal and the court has said yes.
Langley’s brief is due first on Nov. 13. Then, the state’s brief is due Dec. 13. The hearing is expected to take place Jan. 23 or 24.
For now, Langley is being held until all the state’s appeals are exhausted.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.