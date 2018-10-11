Airsoft gun confiscated from Gillis Elementary student

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released information about an airsoft gun that was confiscated from a Gillis Elementary School student.
According to a Facebook post on CPSB’s page, a student at GES brought the gun to school but it was quickly taken away.
The post reads in part:
CPSB also says it practices safety protocols and crisis management plans, which were adhered to by school staff and law enforcement in this incident.
