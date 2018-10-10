19-year-old identified in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette, according to TPR Thomas Gossen, with Louisiana State Police.
The Lafayette Police Department was responding to criminal activity on Hilda Street in Lafayette around 7 p.m. on Oct. 9, said Gossen. Upon arrival, an officer encountered a suspect.
During this encounter, the officer discharged his weapon striking Keion Bonner, 19, of Lafayette, Gossen said. He was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
Gossen says no officers were injured during this encounter. LSP Bureau of Investigations is still investigating.
