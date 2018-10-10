Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: 10.9.2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: 10/9/18
Joshua Ryan Langford, 27, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, identity theft, possession of drugs with intent, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $73,500.
Christopher Lee Mean,36, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals, possession of schedule IV drugs, direct contempt of court. Bond: $5,250.
Georgiana Latrice Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $10,500.
Joseph Paul Menard, 21, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Brittney Sue Woodcock, 30, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, criminal trespass, theft less than $1,000, drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Phillip Victorian, 26, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice. Bond: $41,000.
Jeffrey Allen Harris,27, Westlake: Possession of schedule II and IV drugs, resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $10,000.
Jeracia Janay Eddie, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Dawn Louise Robinson, 34, Cameron: Probation detainer.
Clint Lee Mott, 34, Sulphur: Theft of firearm, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000. Bond: $11,500.
Haiti Love Jones, 17, Iowa: Disturbing the peace.
Todd Anthony Falgoust, 50, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.
Terrance Jerome Brignac, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, direct contempt of court.
Michael Earl Miers, 55, DeRidder: Federal detainer.
Amber Hall Wilson, 24, Westlake: Possession of schedule II drugs. Bond: $30,000.
Lawrence Edward Williams, Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Possession of schedule II drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Jeremiah Lee Duncan, 25, Westlake: Theft under $750, unauthorized use of “access card” as theft, direct contempt of court, possession of schedule II drugs. Bond: $15,000.
LeShonda Nicole Cephas, 42, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Jason Shannon Thibodeaux, Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, resisting an officer.
Jeffery James Sullivan, 21, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, simple battery. Bond: $1,000.
Tiffany Shawn Phelps, 42, Westlake: Obtaining CDS from multiple health care practitioners. Bond: $5,000.
Jamie Markell Haley, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Roman Gabriel Levier, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of schedule II drugs. Bond: $3,500.
David Metts Bridges, 45, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Duane Edward Perry, 53, Luttrell, TN: Out of state detainer.
Amanda Legnon Comeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Ali Macon Lewis, 35, Lake Charles: Probation detainer, direct contempt of court.
Tyriesha Renee Lede, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse aggravated assault. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Johnny Jones, 47, Iowa: Domestic abuse batter; strangulation.
