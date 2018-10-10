A local Hurricane relief group needs donations

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Cajun Navy Lake Charles needs your help.
Vice President Daniel Woodrow states, "We just need your donations, we need to get it out there you know... please, people help us.”
Navy board members and volunteers have sent out care packages and supplies after Hurricane Florence hit. But they say compared to last year when Harvey hit...donations have been limited.
President Mike Reid states that he thinks the problem lies with the location, “Simply because the hurricane didn’t happen over here…it happened in another part but you have to remember Hurricane Michael is hitting the Florida Panhandle right now. It’s a category 4 almost a category 5. With 150 mph winds…whenever we had Rita over here it was 120 mph winds. If you remember the devastation that Rita caused its going to be that plus more over there in Florida.”
But he has faith in Lake Area residents. He continued, “God’s going to make a way. We know that.”
You can bring donations by their warehouse, 2201 Hodges Street, Lake Charles, La
A board member stated, “Walk through your house and think about what you can’t live without. Those are they donations that we need.”
