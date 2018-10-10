A local Hurricane relief group needs donations

President Mike Reid states that he thinks the problem lies with the location, “Simply because the hurricane didn’t happen over here…it happened in another part but you have to remember Hurricane Michael is hitting the Florida Panhandle right now. It’s a category 4 almost a category 5. With 150 mph winds…whenever we had Rita over here it was 120 mph winds. If you remember the devastation that Rita caused its going to be that plus more over there in Florida.”