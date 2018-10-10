LCPD asks for help identifying Peeping Tom suspect

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking the the public’s help finding a suspected Peeping Tom.
Cpl. Larry Moss says a woman was trying on clothes at a Lake Charles store on Derek Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2018, when the suspect entered the dressing room area and peered under the door at the woman.
Moss says the woman screamed and the man fled the scene.
Police released store surveillance video of the suspect.
Moss asks anyone with information to contact Lake Charles police. They can contact Det. Garrett Graham at 337-491-1526 or the Lake Charles Police Department Sex Crimes Division at 337-491-1311.
