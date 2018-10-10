FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Michael set to make landfall as our cold front finally arrives today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We got off to a cool start with our temperatures this morning thanks to the cloud cover. Those clouds have since moved out, and the sunshine has returned. The sun will be here for the entire afternoon! The winds may pick up speed this afternoon as our cold front passes through. It will still be warm prior to the front’s arrival.
Through the evening hours, the temperature will quickly cool down. The front will push through, bringing much cooler air into Southwest Louisiana. This will also lower the humidity. The rain will be gone, as well as the clouds. It will be a very nice evening for any outdoor plans.
Overnight, it will finally feel like fall! The temperature will cool to the lower 60s. This is much closer to where they should be. The sky will be nice and clear. It will be a very nice night, and a great start to the day for Thursday.
Thursday and Friday will be nothing but beautiful! There will be abundant sunshine with much cooler temperatures. The humidity will be gone, so it will feel pleasant outside. The AC units can finally take a break! Temperatures should only reach the lower 80s. Some places on Friday may not even get out of the 70s! Then overnight, the temperature should reach the 50s.
By the weekend, there will be more beautiful weather with only a few passing clouds. The high temperature in the afternoon should struggle to reach the 80s. So, during most of the day, the temperature will stay in the 70s. This will be perfect weather to spend time outdoors.
Sometime Sunday should have another cold front come through to help reinforce the cool dry air. Therefore, the temperature should go down even more! It might be time to break out those sweaters! The bad news is that there will be more rain that comes with this front. The rain chances are still low at 30%, so not everyone will see rain.
Next week will be cooler thanks to the second front. Highs will be in the 70s. Some places could stay in the 60s for the afternoon high! After feeling like the 90s for so long, this could be a sudden drop in temperature, making it feel cooler than it really is. So, you might need a light jacket for awhile until you make the adjustment.
In the tropics, Leslie is still lingering in the open waters of the Atlantic. There is no threat from Leslie. Michael is making landfall today as a major hurricane. It is still making landfall in Florida, so we will see no impacts in Southwest Louisiana. Those in Florida will have possibly catastrophic conditions.
There is also tropical storm Nadine in the mid-Atlantic. Nadine should not last long and will die out soon. There is also an area in the Caribbean that has a 50% chance of development. The water in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico is still very warm, so development is still possible. We will keep you updated on this system.
