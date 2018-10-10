FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air arrives tonight; sunshine on the return

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With a cold front on the way through Southwest Louisiana by this afternoon, our unofficial end of summer is now only hours away. Temperatures ahead of the front remain warm this morning and will get a chance to rebound into the upper 80s by early afternoon as any leftover rain ends by the noon hour. Winds will be a bit brisk at times, but rain and storms won’t be around much longer with the front on schedule to push through this afternoon.
At first the wind direction will shift, and temperatures will gradually fall back through the 70s before sunset and continue to drop well into the lower 60s overnight with some indications that upper 50s could be possible for the northern part of the area by early Thursday morning.
Through the day tomorrow, bright sunshine will warm temperatures back into the lower 80s by afternoon but much lower humidity will make for a nice fall-like feel in the area. It will be a great day for an outdoor run or just enjoying the sunshine.
A gradual warmup will kick in over the first half of the weekend as an onshore wind returns ahead of yet another cold that should push through Sunday night into Monday, bringing a few scattered thunderstorms and an even more significant dip in temperatures for the start of the new work-week. Highs next week will struggle to top out in the lower 70s with lows at night well into the 50s.
Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane by this afternoon near Panama City, FL with winds of over 140 mph, a storm surge of up to 13 feet, causing catastrophic storm surge, and winds that will topple trees and cause lengthy and extensive power outages for weeks. This will be a storm unlike this part of the Florida Panhandle has ever seen in modern history and will change the coastline as we know it now. Hopefully those in the path have evacuated and made proper preparations as time has now run out. This storm will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
