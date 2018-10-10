FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air arrives tonight; sunshine on the return

Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane by this afternoon near Panama City, FL with winds of over 140 mph, a storm surge of up to 13 feet, causing catastrophic storm surge, and winds that will topple trees and cause lengthy and extensive power outages for weeks. This will be a storm unlike this part of the Florida Panhandle has ever seen in modern history and will change the coastline as we know it now. Hopefully those in the path have evacuated and made proper preparations as time has now run out. This storm will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana.