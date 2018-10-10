DeRidder Fire Department educates kids on fire safety

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere." That’s the motto for this year’s Fire Prevention Week.
The DeRidder Fire Department is spending this week at G.W. Carver Elementary School educating students on what to do in a house fire with their Fire Safety Trailer. The trailer simulates a fire, complete with sound, fake smoke, and a heated door to provide children with a hands on demonstration of how to safely escape a house fire.
“It will spend three days there, we’ll hit all the classrooms throughout those three days," says DeRidder Fire Chief Kenneth Harlow. "We will be at another school next week along with several other locations through the month promoting fire education through our fire prevention officer and the fire safety trailer for this month.”
The DeRidder Fire Department has had the trailer since 2001. Harlow says it has been very helpful in educating children what to do in the worst case scenario.
“We have actually, unfortunately, have had a few occasions because of the teachings of our fire safety trailer," Harlow said. "With education that was learned, students were able to get safely out of the house because of the efforts of the fire department and teaching those life lessons.”
Harlow says he still has people come up to him saying they remember the lessons they learned from the Fire Safety Trailer.
The DeRidder Fire Department will also be at some preschools for the day with the Fire Safety Trailer over the next few weeks.
Harlow says the fire fighters will be at H.R. Hanchey Elementary School next week.
The DeRidder Fire Department has several other programs and services they provide. Harlow says they can install and replace smoke detectors for free.
For more information on other programs or about the Fire Safety Trailer, you can call the Fire Chief’s Office at 462-8929 or email drfd@cityofderidder.org.
To learn more about Fire Prevention Week click here.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.