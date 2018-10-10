Council dispute hearing to be decided within 10 days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The hearing of District Attorney James Lestage vs. Michael D. Harris was held at the Beauregard Parish Court House on Monday at 9:00a.m. The hearing lasted until approximately 5:45 p.m.
Former Mayor Ron Roberts says this is the way it needed to be done.
He stated, “There have been marches and demonstrations and speeches many of them by people who know nothing of our community…there have been false accusations against me, against the Sheriff, against the district attorney against the city attorney against the current mayor and even accusations against our current presiding judges. Fortunately today the matter was settled in the proper form.”
Witnesses were brought in to determine which of Harris' homes are his primary residence and whether that is within DeRidder city limits. But Harris' attorney Michael McHale says it was done unfairly.
He stated, “They’re investigation they talked to everyone who lived on the Harmony Trail address but didn’t talk to anyone who lives on the Lake Court address.”
McHale says the in question is an arm’s length outside the city limits and that his roots and focus remain in DeRidder.
McHale continued, “What this all comes down to is he really just wants to serve the people of DeRidder and that’s what he’s trying to do and I hoping that the judge is going to find in our favor and allow Mr. Harris to do the job he was elected to do for all the people of the city of DeRidder.”
Harris' wife wants justice for her husband. She says, “I mean he’s a good father he’s a good husband and he has the heart of God. I know that other people might not believe it but my husband is a praying man and if God does not tell him to move...he’s not gonna move. And that’s what makes it so hard for me cause I know his heart.”
Harris left us with this statement.
“The voice of the people was heard here in DeRidder and as one serving the people I believe that we need to take that very, very, serious. I just want our city to be united together and to move forward with love and peace.”
