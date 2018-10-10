Catastrophic hurricane nearing landfall along Florida’s Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (KPLC) - Major Hurricane Michael is a strong category 4 hurricane packing winds of 145 mph and moving toward a midday Wednesday landfall along the west-central Florida Panhandle, somewhere between Panama City Beach and Apalachicola, Florida with 12+ foot storm surge and catastrophic wind gusts of 120 to 150 mph in areas hit near the eyewall.
Unprecedented for this part of the northern Gulf Coast, the storm will move inland stronger than Hurricane Rita, which weakened from a category 5 to a category 3 prior to it’s landfall along the southwestern Louisiana coastline. Storm surge will cause the most damage, making areas that receive the highest surge unrecognizable and winds that will result in extensive power outages that last for weeks on end.
Unfortunately, those in the evacuation areas that did not leave could face certain death from the storm surge and destructive winds, equivalent to that of an EF-3 tornado and sadly the loss of life has the potential to be high. Wildlife and animals left behind to face the hurricane-force-winds and storm surge will also perish. Emergency response will be delayed as road networks could be cut off for days.
As the storm moves inland, it will remain a hurricane well in to Georgia where the highly forested areas will succumb to the hurricane-force-winds and make for lengthy and extensive power outages well inland due to the extensive tree damage. Michael will weaken to tropical storm status by late Thursday or Friday as it eventually moves into the Carolinas Friday and Saturday.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on Hurricane Michael throughout the next few days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
