Arrest made in string of business burglaries on Highway 14

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Donovan Moore Jr. was arrested after a warrant was served Monday. The Lake Charles Police Department confirmed Moore is a former employee of one of the targeted businesses, Buffi’s Peaux Boy’s.
“We always are concerned about the rights of subjects. But we always forget about the victims and what they go through financially, mentally," Don Dixon, chief of police, said.
One of the manager’s of the La. 14 location of Buffi’s said she shouldn’t have to be worried about being burglarized at work.
“To have someone walk in, and just destroy our sense of security, our stability, our trust. You know, we have a hard time trusting people that come in. We’re there to serve the community but yet, we’re scared to trust them.” Kaddie Lejeune said while holding back tears.
Paige Vidrine, the owner of Buffi’s Peaux Boys, said this has been very difficult for her to go through, especially because this has happened several times.
“When things like this happen, you get broken into, three or four times, you know, twice in one week it happened to me in April. I remember every single night I would wake up at 3 in the morning just nervous that I was gonna get a call from my security,” Vidrine said.
Buffi’s Peaux Boys wasn’t the only business in the area that was targeted. LCPD said Panda Super Buffet across the street from Buffi’s was also broken into. The manager of Panda Super Buffet said she just wants her money back.
Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon said enough is enough, and that Moore will pay for these crimes.
“How do we solve these burglaries? How do we solve this? Well, it’s simple. Bad behavior is corrected by accountability. How do we do that? This young man should never see the light of day again until he is held accountable and paid back every penny to the victims or insurance companies,” Dixon said.
Moore is currently at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is held on a $50,000 bond.
