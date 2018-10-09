LCPD arrests Lake Charles man in connection with multiple business burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a Lake Charles man in connection with multiple business burglaries in the Lake Area, Chief Don Dixon announced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Donovan Moore Jr., 21, of Lake Charles, was arrested after LCPD officers witnessed him burglarizing vehicles in the Power Center area of Lake Charles on Hwy. 14.
During the initial arrest officers realized the clothing worn and tools used by Moore matched the description of the clothing worn by the suspect in two other business burglaries, Buffi’s Peauxboys and The Panda Buffet.
Police executed a search warrant on Moore’s residence and found additional evidence that links him to the crime scenes. Numerous other business in the area have been burglarized and detectives are working to link Moore to those crimes. If you have any information LCPD asks that you call 337-491-1311.
Moore is charged with two counts of simple burglary and 1 count of illegal carrying of weapons, first offense. His bond has been set at $10,000.
