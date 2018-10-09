Taylor Swift, Cardi B set for American Music Awards

Due to their success on the pop and rap charts, Drake and Cardi B earned nominations in both the pop/rock and rap/hip-hop categories. In the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories, Drake is up for favorite male artist, favorite album and favorite song with "God's Plan." He has the year's top-selling album with "Scorpion" and also scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.