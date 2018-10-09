Scholars on Islam, Judaism and Christianity share core beliefs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Over the centuries there have been many atrocities committed in the name of religion.
And some think, if people of different religions understood each other better, there would be less conflict and more peace.
A local educational opportunity to that end is available for the next three Tuesdays.
When Catherine Townsend’s girls were little, she read from a children’s book called People, with colorful illustrations of people from other lands. She taught them about the differences between people around the world.
She feels understanding such differences, especially concerning religion, can lessen conflict and promote peace:
“We all live on the same planet, and we all want to get along and live in harmony. All of us were created by god and created in his image and that makes us all brothers and sisters and so, we need to get along, because it’s a mandate of all three religions.”
So, she and others who belong to the welcome table have organized three sessions to learn more about differences and common ground between Islam, Judaism and Christianity, each of which she calls children of Abraham.
"Tonight, Elfy shah from the Islamic religion will tell us about her core beliefs, then next week George Bodoin of the temple Sinai will talk to us about their core beliefs and then finally rev. Boo Kay will present the Christian viewpoint."
She says coming together will give all a chance to learn from each other.
We believe very strongly that there's a richness in our diversity, but we're also looking for what we have in common. This is not a debate. There's no proselytizing here. We want people to understand how the other is different."
Though they'll discuss their faiths they will also sample cuisine from each culture as they search for the common denominator.
The program gets underway at 5:30 this afternoon at the Central Library on Ernest Street.
Tonight's presentation is on Islam; Tuesday, October 16 is on Judaism and Tuesday, October 23 is on Christianity.
All three Tuesday sessions are free and open to the public.
