Officials investigate fire at Westlake Chemical plant in Plaquemine

Officials investigate fire at Westlake Chemical plant in Plaquemine
(Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | October 9, 2018 at 6:54 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 7:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the Westlake Chemical plant in Plaquemine confirmed an early morning fire at the facility.

A spokesman with the plant said the fire started in the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) unit around 4:15 a.m. He said the unit was shut down and the fire was isolated to that unit. He added the fire was put out by 6:25 a.m.

According to plant officials, there were no injuries and there has been no off-site impact.

Officials reported Evergreen Road near the plant was closed to traffic as a precaution.

They added the Iberville Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Louisiana State Police were contacted around 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.