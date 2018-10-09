McNeese State University gets report of 2nd sexual assault case in 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University Police have identified a suspect in an alleged sexual assault over the weekend, which would be the school’s second sexual assault case in 2018.
“Saturday afternoon, McNeese received a telephone call from Memorial Hospital notifying us that they had a student there that possibly had been sexually assaulted,” Candace Townsend, director of public relations and university events, said.
A mass message was sent over the weekend to staff and students alerting them the alleged assault happened at an on-campus residence hall. Townsend said just a few hours of investigation led them to identify a suspect, but the university police have not yet released a name.
Townsend said she wants McNeese students to know school officials take these cases very seriously and the university has different preventative measures in place to keep its students safe.
“Throughout the year, but especially in the beginning months of the fall semester, there are a number of programs that we have for students, both resident students and all students, on things such as preventing sexual assault. We have a campaign that’s going, what does ‘no’ mean?”
In addition to emergency call boxes in every parking lot, Townsend said each dorm and apartment on campus has an emergency panic button in every room. Both of these devices ring straight to the McNeese State Police dispatch.
Townsend said although these cases happen very rarely at McNeese, their number one priority is to look out for the victim, and provide them with any on-campus resources they may need.
No further details about this case have been released at this time.
