Massive St. Bernards ready for adoption (in Canada)

EDMONTON, CANADA (RNN) – If you want to adopt Goliath, Gunther and Gasket, you’d better bring a large SUV and plenty of dog food.
The trio of St. Bernards weigh 350 pounds all together – and they’re on the skinny side, according to the folks at the Edmonton Humane Society.
The pups come as a matched set.
“Gasket, Gunther and Goliath are two-year-old Saint Bernards and while friendly and playful, their behavior assessment showed signs of the trio being bonded with each other, experiencing stress and anxiety when separated,” the human society said on Facebook.
“As a result, we are requiring they all go to the same home.”
The humane society said anyone who might consider adopting the three Gs should realize what they’re getting themselves into.
“These three giant-breed dogs will be a big commitment (no pun intended 😉), and we recommend potential adopters seriously consider the significant expenses before making the decision to adopt,” their Facebook post said.
“This includes food which is estimated to be over $300 a month, and veterinary expenses throughout their 8-10 year lifespan.”
“These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers – even with the excessive drool,” Jamey Blair, manager of Animal Health & Protection at the humane society told Global News.
