Infant, mother shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a woman and an infant were both shot early Tuesday morning.
Officers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Barbara Avenue. That’s right off Greenwood Road.
Police on the scene say that the pair have been taken to a hospital.
According to Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump, a vehicle stopped in front of the house and opened fire.
The mother is in her 20s and the infant is a 1-year-old.
Police are unaware of a motive at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.
