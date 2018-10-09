Ground breaking on site for new high school

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The sun shined on the hard hats and shovels this morning as ground was broken on the site of bishop Nolan Episcapal Day School’s new campus. Boo Kay, head of schools at EDS, says this new 44-acre campus is going to expand the education program beyond middle school.
“Well we are very excited to have a groundbreaking for Bishop Nolan Episcopal Day School so that we can add our high school. We now have 377 students, 2-year-olds through eighth grade and we want to keep them four more years,” says Kay.
Kay says the need for the expansion isn’t just for the school to keep previous students, she says it is also for offering an alternative to the parish’s public schools.
“As we know, our high schools are very crowded at this time, so it seems like the time is right for our city to expand the educational opportunities we have for those four grades,” says Kay.
“The timing of this project is great for the lake area. I’ve seen a little expansion in the public-school system, but nothing on this scale, so obviously this is something the community really needs,” says Prince.
Robert prince with the board of trustees says after over 10 years of work put into this project, he is thrilled to finally see it come to fruition.
“Just the fact that we’ve broken ground is very encouraging after all these years. It’s going to be a definite game changer for the area,” says Prince.
“The ground breaking today… I could just fly. I’ve been working with this project almost for my whole time there. It was the seed thought of the founding mother of our school that someday we might add the high school, and this is the day,” says Kay.
