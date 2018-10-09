FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms returning today; last of summer heat in sight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning conditions across Southwest Louisiana remain on the warm and muggy side as temperatures in the 70s quickly warm up through the morning with the help of some sunshine to start the day and no widespread dense fog expected. A couple of coastal showers will be possible as inland rain chances ramp up later this morning and afternoon with storms expected to become widespread through early evening.
A surge of tropical moisture and an easterly flow off the Gulf will help storms easily develop through the day as this tropical moisture from Michael also works northward through the Gulf helping with rain chances today. Speaking of Michael, the storm is expected to continue moving toward the Florida coastline through Wednesday and continue to move away from Louisiana thanks to a cold front on the way tomorrow.
The cold front will move through during the day Wednesday with only a few showers associated with it’s passage by tomorrow afternoon. Once the front moves through, we’ll notice a wind shift and drop in humidity Wednesday night that will allow morning low temperatures by Thursday morning to dip into the 60s. Rain will be gone for a few days through at least Sunday when yet another front will move through the area bringing a real taste of fall to the area for much of next week.
Indications are that once the front moves through Sunday night, highs on Monday will struggle to reach the lower 70s in the afternoon with lows at night well into the 50s with even some upper 40s possible across parts of the viewing early next week!
Major impacts along the Florida Panhandle will be felt Wednesday as Michael makes a landfall somewhere between Destin and Panama City as a major category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph and a deadly storm surge with a significant threat to life and property for those in the path of the surge and winds. Evacuations are already underway for parts of the Panhandle as efforts are rushed to completion for a landfall by tomorrow afternoon. This storm poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.