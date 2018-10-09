FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front set to arrive Wednesday bringing much cooler temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For today, there will be a lot of rain around in the afternoon. The rain chances are up to 60% today with an approaching cold front. There will be scattered showers and storms with heavy rainfall at times. This will help keep the temperatures down a little bit. Highs will be in the 80s.
This evening will still have some rain around. Normally, the rain will dissipate after sunset, but with a cold front getting closer, it will keep the rain around. Rain chances will slowly go down from the 60% earlier today but will stay around 30-40% through the evening.
Overnight, more storms will arrive ahead of the cold front. The front will not arrive until Wednesday, so no heat relief is on its way just yet. Most of the computer models agree that there will be more rain around midnight but will then fall apart. Don’t be surprised if you wake up and it is raining overnight.
Wednesday will finally be the day when the true cold front arrives. I have lowered the rain chances to 20% since there should not be much rain associated with the front anymore. Therefore, it should be a nice day. It will still be warm prior to the front moving through. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
By Wednesday night, we will begin to feel the effects of the cold front. The winds will shift out of the north, and the temperature will be falling. The temperatures in the morning for the next few days should fall into the 60s, and possibly into the 50s! So, it will finally feel like fall. There will also be no rain around of Thursday or Friday, with plenty of sunshine around.
By the weekend, there will be more beautiful weather with only a few passing clouds. The high temperature in the afternoon should struggle to reach the 80s. So, during most of the day, the temperature will be in the 70s.
Sunday will have another cold front come through to help reinforce the cool dry air. Therefore, the temperature should go down even more! It might be time to break out those sweaters! The bad news is that there will be more rain that comes with this front. The rain chances are still low at 30%, so not everyone will see rain.
In the tropics, Leslie is still lingering in the open waters of the Atlantic. There is no threat from Leslie. Michael is in the Gulf of Mexico and is a category two hurricane. It is still expected to make landfall in Florida. We have Michael to thank for breaking this weather pattern up, to allow a cold front to reach us.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.