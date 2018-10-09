Facebook wants to put a camera in your home

(CNN) - Since its inception, Facebook has said it wants to bring the world closer together.
Now it's taking the next step in achieving that aim by putting a camera in your home that watches your every move.
It’s releasing its own smart speaker, called The Portal, that will let you make video calls to other Facebook users. It’s the first time the company would gain a physical foothold in people’s homes.
According to CNN Business Correspondent Samuel Burke, these new Facebook devices are very similar to Amazon's Echo Show, the Alexa smart speaker which already has a camera and screen.
The Portal even uses Amazon’s Alexa technology, like voice commands to play music and control other smart devices.
Even so, Amazon’s devices don’t have access to the Facebook Messenger network of 1.3 billion people, so Facebook has a huge leg up there.
The Portal also connects you to people for video calls, even if they don’t have The Portal device. They can connect you to people on their phones via Facebook Messenger.
