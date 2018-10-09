City teams up with CARC for “Park Buddy Program”

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles Mayor’s office is setting out on a new venture that allows an opportunity for people with disabilities to give back to the community - and they can even make some money as well.
The City of Lake Charles recently joined forces with CARC in the Park Buddy Program. The program is part of Mayor Hunter’s ‘Partners in Parks’ initiative that he announced in July.
The CARC in the Park Buddy Program teams up CARC and the City of Lake Charles to engage CARC clients in an expanded role within the city.
Jennifer Foreman and Leo Kibodaux are taking on that role with full force.
The husband and wife duo are two of few taking part in the initiative.
CARC executive director Libby Leone says she can’t be more excited about this new venture for her clients.
“For many years CARC has worked with developmentally disabled individuals to earn a living like you and I do,” she said. “Partnering with the city was very exciting, not only do they earn minimum wage but they’re integrated out into the community.”
It’s also a personal connection for Leo and Jennifer. Through the program, they get to spend more time together and even make a little money while they’re at it.
“I like to work and make money and give back to the community,” said Jennifer.
“For Jennifer and Leo it’s a bonding thing, they bond at home and they bond at work and they’re making money so that they can go out into the community and buy items that they wouldn’t necessarily have," said Carolyn Hughes, Vocational Director at CARC.
For many years CARC has participated with Team Green via Adopt-A-Spot, but the CARC in the Park Buddy Program takes this participation a step further.
CARC clients working in groups of four will work for two hours a day in a different city park each day, Monday through Friday, to help pick up litter in the park.
It’s no secret that Mayor Hunter has been adamant about bringing the community back to local parks, with more than $500,000 dollars already invested in park programs.
With the Park Buddy program, participants earn a minimum wage salary. It’s giving those like Leo and Jennifer a shot a chance int the workforce while also giving back to the community.
“These individuals can give back to the community, just give them the opportunity and they will show you," said Hughes.
Partners in Parks is aimed at bringing together public and private entities to invest in park infrastructure and programming in unique and innovative ways. These parks make up a vital component of the fabric of our community by offering a safe place for families to learn, play and socialize.
