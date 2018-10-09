Brees breaks Peyton Manning’s record, Saints win big

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees needed 201 yards passing tonight to break Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record. Well, he crushed those numbers just in the first half. The record-breaker came on a Brees to Tre’Quan Smith 62-yard touchdown.
Brees finished the contest with 363 yards passing, and three touchdowns. The Saints beat up on Washington, 43-19. The Saints improved to 4-1 on the season.
Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns in his return to the Black and Gold after a four-game suspension. The rookie wide receiver Smith, caught two touchdown passes with 111 yards receiving.
The Saints came out firing on the first drive of the contest with a mix of runs by Ingram, and pinpoint passing from Brees. No. 9 threw for 48 yards on the first stanza. The drive ended with an Ingram 2-yard touchdown run.
The Saints second drive appeared to be in punt mode, but a Montae Nicholson personal foul kept the drive alive. That would lead to a Brees to Josh Hill, 1-yard TD. Brees racked up 52 yards passing on the series.
The Saints third drive, you guessed it, another touchdown. Mark Ingram 1-yard touchdown run. The Saints led 20-6 after the score.
The Saints fourth drive, Brees found Tre’Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown. Breaking Manning’s record.
In the second half, the route continued. Brees found Smith for another score, covering 35 yards this time.
Then it was Taysom time,. Hill scored on a QB keeper to make the score 40-13.
