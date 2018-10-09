APNewsBreak: Wife of ex-Interpol boss describes threats

Grace Meng, the wife of missing Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who does not want her face shown, consults her mobile phone in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon, central France, where the police agency is based, on Sunday Oct. 7, 2018. Interpol said Saturday it has made a formal request to China for information about the agency's missing president, a senior Chinese security official who seemingly vanished while on a trip home. (AP Photo/John Leicester) (John Leicester)
LYON, France (AP) — The wife of the former Interpol president who disappeared in China has revealed that she had received a threatening phone call warning of agents coming for her while she fights a so-far fruitless battle for information about her husband's fate.

In her first one-on-one interview since Meng Hongwei went missing, Grace Meng denied bribery allegations against her high-profile husband, and told The Associated Press that speaking out about his disappearance was placing her "in great danger."

Meng Hongwei — who is also China's vice minister of public security — disappeared while on a trip home to China late last month. A long-time Communist Party insider with decades of experience in China's sprawling security apparatus, the 64-year-old is the latest high-ranking official to fall victim to a sweeping purge against allegedly corrupt or disloyal officials under President Xi Jinping's authoritarian administration.

Speaking to the AP late Monday at a hotel in Lyon, France, where Interpol is based, Grace Meng said her last contact with her husband was by text message, on Sept. 25, when he wrote "wait for my call" and sent her an emoji image of a knife after traveling back to China.

After a week with no subsequent news, and on an evening when she was at home in Lyon having put their two young boys to bed, she then got a threatening call on her mobile phone from a man speaking in Chinese.

FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo, Interpol President Meng Hongwei delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress, in Singapore. Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble. In a statement posted on a government website Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, the authorities said Meng Hongwei, China's vice minister for public security, was being investigated due to his own "willfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself." (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
"He said, 'You listen but you don't speak,'" she said. He continued: "We've come in two work teams, two work teams just for you."

She said the man also said, "We know where you are," and that when she tried to ask a question, he repeated: "You don't speak, you just listen to me."

As a result, Mrs. Meng is now under French police protection.

This photo dated Nov. 5, 2015, provided by Interpol shows Kim Jong Yang. Interpol has appointed Kim Jong Yang of South Korea as acting president. (Interpol via AP)
Chinese authorities said Monday that Meng Hongwei was being lawfully investigated for taking bribes and other crimes that were a result of his "willfulness." Hours earlier, Interpol said Meng had resigned as the international police agency's president. It was not clear whether he did so of his own free will.

Mrs. Meng suggested that the bribery accusation is just an excuse for "making him disappear for so long."

"As his wife, I think he's simply incapable of this," she said. She said she would be willing to make their bank accounts public.

In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, Kim Jong Yang, the senior vice president of Interpol executive committee, speaks during a press conference in Changwon, South Korea. Kim, the acting president of Interpol said it had not been told about the investigation of its chief. "I find it regrettable that the top leader of the organization had to go out this way and that we weren't specifically notified of what was happening in advance," Kim said on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in a phone interview. (Kang Kyung-kook/Newsis via AP)
She said that she spoke out in hopes that doing so might help other families in similar circumstances.

Mrs. Meng refused to provide her real name to the AP, saying she was too afraid for the safety of her relatives in China. It is not customary for Chinese wives to adopt their husbands' names. Mrs. Meng said she has done so now to show her solidarity with her husband. Her English name, Grace, is one she has long used, she said.

A French judicial official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to AP that police are investigating the threat against Mrs. Meng, but said the probe has yet to determine whether there were indeed Chinese teams sent to Lyon.

This photo shows the last message sent by missing Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, to his wife, Grace Meng. Mrs. Meng showed reporters the message, on her mobile phone, during a press conference in Lyon, central France, Sunday Oct. 7, 2018, where Interpol is based. The message from Meng at 12:26 on Sept. 26 says “wait for my call.” Four minutes later, he sent the photo of the knife. Earlier that day she had sent him a photo of two animal figurines, one of a bear and another of a horse, meant to represent their two children; one of them loves horses, she said, and the other “looks like the bear.” (AP Photo/John Leicester)
Gillian Wong in Beijing contributed to this report.

Grace Meng, the wife of missing Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who does not want her face shown, consults her mobile phone in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon, central France, where the police agency is based, on Sunday Oct. 7, 2018. Interpol said Saturday it has made a formal request to China for information about the agency's missing president, a senior Chinese security official who seemingly vanished while on a trip home. (AP Photo/John Leicester)
