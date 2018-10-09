American Red Cross Shelter Simulation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The American Red Cross wants to make sure you are ready in case of a storm heading our way. Here in Lake Charles the Red Cross is offering a shelter simulation exercise for returning volunteers and members of the public.
The simulation offers hands on skills to manage resourcing, opening, and operating a shelter. The event will take place at United Christian Fellowship Church on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.
The event will kickoff this evening beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
