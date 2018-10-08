WATCH LIVE: Ceremonial swearing-in of Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (KPLC) - New Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is returning to the White House for a ceremonial swearing-in.
KPLC will livestream the swearing-in at 6 p.m. Mobile users, click HERE to watch the livestream.
Kavanaugh officially became a member of the high court following a Senate vote on Saturday.
Kavanaugh, along with his law clerks, has already been at the Supreme Court preparing for his first day on the bench Tuesday, when the justices will hear arguments in two cases about longer prison terms for repeat offenders.
