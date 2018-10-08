Veterans forced to leave local care facility

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A local residential facility that has housed veterans for many years, won’t after this week.
We found out after being contacted by a veteran who was very upset to be forced to leave Lake Charles. Other residents say the decision on where they go is determined by those who have guardians.
Every Christmas and throughout the year a number of charitable organizations and veterans groups come to Chennault Place to spread cheer to veterans who live here. One resident was Frank Giaccone who loved to talk about many things from current events to old cars.
“I rebuilt a 1954 Chevrolet pickup truck. Me and my dad built it. Four speed,” he said in a 2016 interview.
And Frank enjoyed taking buses around town and being part of the community.
“I love the bus system, I love the people, I love the cuisine, the food. I love everything about Lake Chuck,” he said.
But Giaccone, and about 20 others are being sent to other facilities out of town because Chennault Place will no longer be a veterans care facility. Giaccone, who’s already been sent to Alexandria, was very upset. Sandy Morgan is a volunteer with Post 1 of the American Legion.
“Frank cried on my shoulder last week. He’s scared, he’s very afraid. He doesn’t know anything in Alexandria. He’s having to readjust and frank doesn’t readjust very well,” said Sandy.
The owner of Chennault Place says he was losing more than $10,000 a month and that the Veterans Administration was not sending them additional veterans, which would have made it more finacially stable- so it’s going to become a rental faciity.
Wade Trahan is one of five veterans who will soon join Giaccone at Canterbury House in Alexandria. He says he doesn’t blame the owner, if he’s losing money.
“I don’t mind moving. Things happen that way. You just gotta go with the flow,” said Trahan.
And despite how upset Giaccone was, Wade figures he'll be okay once some of his friends join him in Alexandria...
“Aw, he’ll get used to it. Once we get over there, and we be with him, he gonna be all calmed down,” said Trahan.
Still, those here who know and care about the 21 veterans leaving will miss them. Sandy says it breaks her heart.
"The guys that I love are moving. They're going away."
We reached out to the VA to see if they had any comment on the local veterans being sent out of the area. As yet, we have not received a response. The state also has a Veterans Affairs Office.
