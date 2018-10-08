Trooper happens upon assault in pawn store parking lot

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Police trooper stopped an assault in a pawn store parking lot after seeing it as he drove by, according to officials.
When the trooper pulled into the parking lot of Chad’s Pawn Shop on Ryan Street, the situation escalated and he pulled his gun, detained those involved and waited for backup, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Lake Charles police then arrived and secured the scene.
