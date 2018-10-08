Michael to become a major category 3 hurricane prior to landfall Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The official forecast is revised and now strengthens Michael to a major category three hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday with winds upwards of 120 mph. Hurricane watches are issued from the Florida/Alabama state line east to Suwannee River, Florida and will likely be upgraded to warnings later today along with warnings for life threatening storm surge.
The National Hurricane Center warns that life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast regardless of the storm’s exact track or intensity and says that residents in the storm surge and hurricane watch areas should follow any advice given by local officials.
The hurricane will cause not only storm surge, but major wind impacts as well that will cause lengthy power outages from the Florida Panhandle through southern Alabama and Georgia as it weakens to a tropical storm upon it’s departure into South and North Carolina by Thursday and Friday.
Rainfall amounts more than 3 to 5 inches will cause inland flooding on top of the surge, and tornadoes will also be possible along and east of the center as the storm makes landfall which will add even more of a hazard to the area.
This is a very dangerous situation and should be taken very seriously by those living in the warned area as complacency this late into hurricane season can sometimes cause a delay in preparation and evacuation if called upon.
Hurricane Michael continues to not be a threat to us here in Southwest Louisiana as our area is still expecting our first fall cold front of the season to arrive by Wednesday and bring an end to our summer swelter in October. Continue to stay tuned for updates on Hurricane Michael.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
