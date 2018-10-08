Livings, Sutton named SLC players of the week; Cowboys 9th in both polls

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese defensive end Chris Livings and punt returner Cyron Sutton have been named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, the league announced on Monday, adding to weekly award trophy case for the Cowboys this season.
It’s the second straight defensive player award for McNeese, and the fourth time in six weeks while the special teams has been recognized now twice on the year and offense once.
Livings, a junior from Lake Charles and Barbe High School product, made a return to action against Abilene Christian after missing the previous two games due to injury. He played in just 25 snaps on Saturday and recorded six tackles, five of those being quarterback sacks. That total matched a single-game school record, tying Bryan Smith’s record, as well as tying a Southland Conference mark.
The total increased Livings’ career mark to 17.5 and moving him into the No. 7 spot on the school’s all-time sack list.
He was also named honorable mention for national defensive player of the week by STATS.
Sutton was put into punt return duties with Parker Orgeron out for the game due to an injury.
The sophomore from New Orleans faced 10 punts on the night with nine of those either being fair caught or downed. But on the final punt, he was able to set up a return, broke two tackles, changed directions and sprinted free for a 73-yard score that put McNeese up by 10 points with less than five minute to play in the game.
2018 McNeese Southland Conference Player of the Week Winners
Week 2 – James Tabary (offense), Darion Dunn (defense), Parker Orgeron (Special Teams)
Week 3 – B.J. Blunt (defense)
Week 5 – B.J. Blunt (defense)
Week 6 – Chris Livings (defense), Cyron Sutton (Special Teams)
COWBOYS 9TH IN BOTH FCS POLLS
McNeese remained in the top 10 in both the STATS Media and AFCA Coaches polls on Monday following its 24-21 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
The Cowboys (5-1, 4-0 SLC) remained at No. 9 in the STATS poll while moving up from No. 10 to ninth in the coaches top 25.
This is the second straight week and third time out of the last four weeks to be ranked in the top 10 in both polls and the 14th straight week to hold a spot in the top 25, dating back to last season.
North Dakota State remains the top team in both polls.
McNeese is the highest ranked Southland Conference team. Nicholls is 11th in both polls; Sam Houston State is 14th in the coaches and 15th in STATS poll; Central Arkansas is ranked 16th in coaches and 18th in STATS; and Incarnate Word is receiving votes in both polls.
KICKOFF FOR UIW GAME PUSHED BACK TO 6 PM FOR TV
The Cowboys’ Oct. 20 game at Incarnate Word has been picked up to be televised by Eleven Sports making the game time now 6 p.m. instead of the regularly scheduled 4 o’clock.
This will be the fifth televised game for McNeese on the year and second by Eleven Sports.
Eleven Sports is carried nationally on DirecTV and also in the Lake Charles area on Suddenlink cable.
The game will also be carried on CST, and streamed on Southland Digital Network and Southland Conference app.
