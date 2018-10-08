LCPD investigating bicycle hit-and-run at intersection of Country Club Road, Jerry Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run at the intersection of Country Club Road and Jerry Street that left a cyclist in the hospital, according to Sgt. Jeff Keenum, with Lake Charles Police.
A cyclist and a vehicle were both traveling east on Country Club when the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, says Keenum. Witnesses described the vehicle as a small, compact vehicle, white or silver in color.
Keenum says the cyclist is listed in stable condition at Lafayette hospital. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Sammy Kingsley at 337-491-1311 or skingsley@cityofLC.us.
