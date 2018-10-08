I-10 Bridge construction to last until November

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Transportation has released a revised construction plan and schedule for the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River.
“The inside lane in now closed, so we’ve switched up the pattern a little bit, so now you’re going to see inside and outside lane closures, where before you were only going to see outside lane closures,” said Tammy York, with DOTD.
Due to the new construction pattern, DOTD is backing up the completion date from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9.
“We’ve extended that to eliminate those full lane closures that you saw previously. And also to get work off of the weekends,” says York.
Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police says drivers need to be aware of the delays to be expected.
“Just expect delays, there’s no time frame on those delays, there’s construction workers on the side," Senegal said. “Just be mindful of all the different road closures you’re going to have. We want to make sure that bridge is safe, not just for Calcasieu residents, but for everyone passing through the state of Louisiana.”
York says these repairs will help put residents at ease knowing this bridge is safe and up to code.
"This bridge, it's old, it requires maintenance work, and so we're following an inspection, we're getting out there, doing a little extra work so that we can be prepared for when 210 starts. That's just reassurance that your state department is on top of what they need to be on top of," says York.
DOTD says the best alternate route would be I-210 or US 90.
