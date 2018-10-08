Hubble Space Telescope sidelined by serious pointing failure

FILE - In this April 25, 1990 file photo provided by NASA, most of the giant Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space by Discovery's Remote Manipulator System (RMS) following the deployment of part of its solar panels and antennae. The Hubble Space Telescope has been sidelined by a pointing system failure. NASA announced Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, that one of Hubble’s gyroscopes shut down last Friday, Oct. 5. As a result, Hubble is in so-called safe mode, where it’s still orbiting all right but with non-essential systems turned off. That means all astronomy observations are on hold. (NASA via AP, File)