Hope Hicks joining Fox as new head of PR

(CNN) – Former Trump aide Hope Hicks is joining Fox News.
Hicks will be the new executive vice president and chief communications officer for a rebooted version of the channel’s parent company.
That means she’ll run public relations, along with other aspects of the company.
She won’t officially start her new job until early 2019, because Fox is in the middle of a merger with the Walt Disney Company, which is buying most of 21st Century Fox.
Disney, however, is not buying Fox News, Fox Sports, the company’s broadcast network or its TV stations.
Hicks will work for the new slimmed-down version of Fox formed by those leftover assets, which will officially be named “FOX.”
Hicks was one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving and closest aides, working for his presidential campaign before becoming a White House staffer once Trump took office.
She served as the White House communications director from August 2017 until she resigned in February.
