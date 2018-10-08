FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall finally arriving this week; storms through Wednesday

A couple coastal showers will be around this morning with better chances of scattered thunderstorms on the return by early afternoon as our easterly winds between 10 and 15 mph create choppy conditions on the Gulf and send storms in from an easterly direction off the Gulf through the day. Rain chances will steadily increase to 40% to 50% by this afternoon and will fade away by sunset but the feel of summer lives on for another night with lows again only in the lower 70s.