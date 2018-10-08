FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall finally arriving this week; storms through Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the lower 70s continue with our final stretch of summer-like morning ahead through mid-week as temperatures today warm back up to around 90 degrees, as our summer heat from the beginning of October carries over for a couple more days. Patchy fog will start to develop closer to sunrise but should not be too dense or widespread with sunshine quickly warming temperatures up through the 70s and 80s.
A couple coastal showers will be around this morning with better chances of scattered thunderstorms on the return by early afternoon as our easterly winds between 10 and 15 mph create choppy conditions on the Gulf and send storms in from an easterly direction off the Gulf through the day. Rain chances will steadily increase to 40% to 50% by this afternoon and will fade away by sunset but the feel of summer lives on for another night with lows again only in the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be a near repeat with a little higher rain chance as scattered showers and thunderstorms look to be likely, especially in the afternoon with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s. A cold front will move closer to the area and bring an additional surge of Gulf moisture up over the area as Michael moves up in the Gulf, also sending an additional push of tropical moisture. Rip currents and higher than normal seas can be expected tomorrow along the Gulf, making for hazardous conditions for swimmers and choppy to rough seas for boats.
The front will move through on Wednesday bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms and also continue to direct what will become Hurricane Michael in to the Florida Big Bend area, away from Southwest Louisiana. We’ll see no direct impacts from Michael, and the cold front will mean a drop in humidity and a slightly cooler morning by Thursday and even cooler by Friday when some spots touch the upper 50s by Friday morning.
The pattern is changing and will set up our area for a nice comfortable weekend with lows in the lower 60s and highs around 80. Another cold front is lining up by Sunday and will bring a slight chance of showers by the end of the weekend and another push of cooler air for the start of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s by Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
