FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives later this week, hurricane Michael poses no threat to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you are tired of the heat, humidity, and rain then you are in luck! A big change in the weather pattern is set to arrive later this week in the form of a strong cold front! And believe it or not, Hurricane Michael is responsible for the change.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the mid 70s at the coast.
Rain chances will be 60% Tuesday as deep tropical moisture moves across our area ahead of a cold front. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms possible off and on through the day. So keep an umbrella handy and use our 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain anytime. Temperatures will be warm with highs topping out in the upper 80s, although the rain may hold some areas slightly cooler.
Wednesday will not be much different than Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. A strong cold front will arrive sometime between late Wednesday or early Thursday. Once the front passes through winds will turn northerly bringing cooler and drier air.
Thursday through Saturday will finally feel like fall with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs barely reaching the 80 degree mark! Friday and Saturday will be the coolest with most areas starting off in the 50s and highs may stay in the 70s despite abundant sunshine!
Another cold front will arrive Sunday with some isolated showers and storms possible. The air will turn cooler again behind this front with temperatures back in the 50s by early next week.
The tropics are active, but thankfully there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana! Hurricane Michael will continue to strengthen likely up until landfall along the Florida coast on Wednesday. Michael will be far enough to our east that we see no impacts here, other than positive impacts from the previously mentioned cold front. It is common for tropical systems this time of year to pull cold fronts down into our area when they make landfall to our east.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
